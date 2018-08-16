A-Levels: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy are celebrating another year of record A-Level results, continuing the outstanding results achieved last year.

20 per cent of all examination entries taken by students were graded A* or A with half of entries graded at B or above and three quarters at grade C or above.

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy celebrating their results

The school is particularly proud that a 100 per cent pass rate means that every student passed every exam that they sat.

This 100 per cent pass rate in the new much more challenging A-Level examinations ensures that all students have gained the necessary qualifications to progress onto their future pathway.

Many students achieved outstanding results with head boy Vijay Patel achieving A*’s in all his subjects.

Vijay will now study nedicine at Imperial College London.

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy with their results

Other notable successes include Kyle Charlton, Nathan Devonport, Charlotte Frampton, Juhi Patel, Adam Parrett and Shaylan Patel who have achieved a grade A* or A in all their subjects.

The school wishes them the best for their futures as they move on to study at Russell Group Universities.

Kyle is heading to the University of Durham to read natural sciences, Nathan is studying physiotherapy at University of Birmingham, Charlotte is also going to Birmingham University to read biomedical science, Adam is studying mathematics at Nottingham University and Shaylan is going to study accountancy, also at Nottingham University.

Students achieving at least two grade A* or A include Rohin Kumar with AAAB, Tessa James with A*A*B, Shaquille Joseph with AAB and Harrison Sanders with AAB.

Students taking vocational subjects are also celebrating today with incredible results in the new, significantly more challenging vocational qualifications with half of entries being the equivalent of A*-A grades at “A” Level.

More than 95 per cent of entries were the equivalent of A*-B grades and 100 per cent of entries were equivalent to grade C or above at A-Level.

Victoria Bishop, CEO/executive principal and Andrew Wilson, head of secondary standards for Hatton Academies Trust, said: “The staff of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy would like to congratulate all students on their results and wish them all the very best for their future endeavours.”

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy’s open evenings for Year 6 will be at 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 9, and for sixth form at 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 7.