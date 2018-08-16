A-Levels: Prince William School, Oundle

Staff and students at Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating after receiving their A-Level results today.

Overall 61 per cent of grades were A* to C grades and 96 per cent were A* to E grades, with an overall average grade C.

The school gave special congratulations to top performing students Callum Curtis, who got an A* and two As, Isaac Bankart and Bethany Lee who both got three As, and Zach Normington who got one A*, one A and one B.

The school, which is sponsored by the EMLC Academy Trust, is particularly proud of results in maths, product design, history and dance, in which more than 50 per cent of students achieved grades A* to B.

Principal Elizabeth Dormor said: “My congratulations go to all our students on their results, who have made significant progress during their time in the sixth form at Prince William School and been supported to reach their full potential.

“I am delighted that so many have got the grades they need in order to progress to university or the next step of their choice.

“My thanks also go to all the staff who have worked so hard to help the students to achieve such great results.”