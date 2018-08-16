A-levels: Montsaye Academy, Rothwell

Staff and students at Montsaye Academy are celebrating the success of their high achieving students, many of whom have been accepted into Russell Group universities.

Top achievers in the year include Rosie Atkinson (A*, A, A) who is going to study English at the University of York; Holly Williams (A*, A, A) who is off to the University of Sheffield to study English and Eleanor Jones (A, A, A) who will study Architecture at the University of Manchester.

Other students have gained places at universities including: the University of Warwick, Leeds and Leicester along with many others.

Head of Sixth Form, Kerrie Jones said: “This group of students have continued to impress us with their high levels of motivation, their hard work and high aspirations. They are truly deserving of the grades they have achieved and should be proud of their accomplishments.

“We would like to wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavours and we are sure that they will go on to greater things.’

School Principal Meena Gabbi said: “I am very pleased that our results have continued to improve and this is testament to the hard work of our students and the dedication of our staff. We are incredibly proud of you all.”