A-Levels: Manor School Sports College, Raunds

Students from Manor School Sports College were smiling today as they were celebrating some of the school’s strongest results.

Mr Davenport, principal, said: “As school we are up on almost every A-Level measure on previous years.

“While we have made improvements across the board, we have had some really impressive changes in some of the traditionally more challenging subjects, such as the sciences.

“What this means is that most of our students have secured their first-choice place at some of the most prestigious universities and employers in the country.”

Successes include Imogen Johnson who got a clean sweep of A*s and As and is heading off to Oxbridge to study medicine.

Noah Drage secured As in physics and maths as well as a Distinction* in BTEC ICT and will now be attending University Nottingham to study mathematics.

William Berridge also secured a raft of top grades and will be attending Lancaster University to study mechanical engineering.

Jacob Spolton said: “I am delighted and appreciate the support that I have received from both the teachers and support staff.

“I am so excited for what the future holds.”

Mr Davenport added: “These results are testament to the hard work and efforts of our staff and students and the support from parents.

“They are also an important milestone for us.

“We have big plans for our sixth form offer and the students this year have helped raise the bar to show what we can collectively achieve.

“I am delighted for our young people and very excited about the future for both them and us.”