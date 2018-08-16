A-Levels: Lodge Park Academy, Corby

Students at Corby’s Lodge Park Academy are looking forward to the future after celebrating their A level results today.

Among the students celebrating was Keris McAlpine, who has secured her place at Newcastle University to study geography.

Keris, who swept the board with three As in English literature, geography and religious studies, said: “I am so glad that I got to spend my seven years here at Lodge Park Academy, where I have met the best people and my incredible teachers.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without their help. Thank you, Lodge Park Academy!”

Fellow student Drew Thoirs can also be proud of his success after achieving two As in English literature and religious studies and a B in history.

Drew will now take up his place at the University of Bristol to read law.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone at Lodge Park Academy for their terrific support over the last two year.

“A special thanks to Dr King, Mr York and Mrs Bellamy for motivating me to achieve my very best through my studies and beyond.”

Harri Logue has also achieved her dream of studying literature and creative writing at the Newcastle University after obtaining two As in art and English literature and a B in film studies.

Alongside her academic success, Harri has celebrated many successes within sport during her time at Lodge Park Academy.

The talented student was selected as part of the David Ross Education Trust’s All Star Netball Team, bringing together the very best sport stars from across the trust’s 34 academies.

Harri said: “I couldn’t be prouder of how I performed and what I have achieved.

“I have all the teachers to thank for their amazing support.”

Hope Docherty achieved a B in English literature and two Cs in history and religious studies, securing her place Cardiff University to read English literature and history.

Cameron Richardson was also celebrating after securing a distinction in applied science and C in applied ICT.

Following his exam results, Cameron is now looking forward to joining the Royal Air Force.

Meena Wood, principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “We are very proud of our sixth form students who have shown a tremendous passion for learning.

“They have achieved their potential and these results show their commitment.

“We are thrilled to be a part of their journey whether it is to university, employment or apprenticeships.”

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Our mission is to broaden the horizons of young people through a world-class education.

“Today marks a new chapter in our Lodge Park Academy students’ lives as they get ready for university.

“Our students are outstanding young people who are a great credit to their local community and we wish them well.”