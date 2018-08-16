A-Levels: Kimbolton School

Northamptonshire pupils receiving their A-Level results at Kimbolton School had plenty to celebrate this morning.

Despite the new era of more challenging courses, students discovered that more than half of their results were at A* or A grade.

Phoebe Simpson from Barton Seagrave achieved three A*s and will be heading to Leeds to study philosophy, politics and economics.

With an A* and three As, Nathanael Warwicker from Rushden will be reading chemistry at Durham.

Overall 15.8 per cent of all grades were at A* and a further 34.8 per cent at A.

More than 80 per cent of the results were A* to Bs.

Almost a quarter of the year group gained at least three A*s or As.

A further 22 achieved at least two A*s or As.

Giorgi Keratishvili, from Georgia, achieved three A*s and one A grade and has qualified for his place at Gonville and Caius College Cambridge, to read economics.

Chris Oakley from Eynesbury, who was awarded two A*s, one A and a B, plans to read mathematics at Nottingham.

Having each gained two A*s and an A, Fiona Denton (Upper Dean) will study biomedicine at Newcastle, Pippa Lowe (Waresley) will read accounting and business at Edinburgh and Josh Smith (Needingworth) will read economics at Leeds.

Other top performers included James Clements (Nassington), Izzy Crow (Abbotsley), Ella Giles (Kimbolton), Amelia Good (Ashwell), Holly Lamb and Lauren Lamb (both Great Houghton), Freyja McLoughlin (Buckden), Khanh Nguygen (Vietnam), Jess Staplehurst (Potton), James Wilkins (Great Staughton) and Henny Woods (Hamerton).

A further 51 students gained at least one A.

Jonathan Belbin, the headmaster, said, “These students have been at the vanguard of tackling the new, more demanding linear courses and have certainly more than met the additional challenge.

“Their results demonstrate real commitment, ably supported by our staff, but cannot reflect their countless contributions to the wider life of our school, beyond the classroom.”

The results in full:

o A* 15.8 per cent

o A*-A 50.5 per cent

o A*-B 80.2 per cent

o A*-C 92.3 per cent

o A*-E 99.3 per cent