A-Levels: Kettering Science Academy, Kettering

Kettering Science Academy is sending its first student to Harvard!

The school made ‘very strong progress’ with its A-level results this year, with figures showing that the number of students gaining three or more A* to B grades had leapt by more than ten per cent in a year. That increase was also reflected in figures showing that the average point score per student had increased by a third, which represents an improvement of one whole grade.

Kettering Science Academy’s five top performing students recorded straight A* or A grades, achieving a collective 7A* and 13 A Levels and they are destined for Durham, Southampton and De Montfort Universities.

In addition Sam Blackman is going to Harvard after successfully completing a rigorous selection process over the last 18 months. 85 per cent of KSA’s students are going to university, with 12 per cent choosing apprenticeships and the remaining 3 per cent studying at college.

Associate Principal Tony Segalini said: “I am delighted at this year’s improved results and am very proud of both the students and staff for all the hard work they have put in over the last two years. I wish the very best of luck to all the students as they have achieved such great results. This is another example of how Kettering Science Academy is continuing to go from strength to strength.”