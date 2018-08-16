A-Levels: Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Students and staff are celebrating at Kettering Buccleuch Academy today (Thursday) after students received the school’s best ever A-Level results.

There was a 100 per cent pass rate, with 19 per cent of entries awarded the most prestigious A*-A grades, 49 per cent awarded A*-B and 81 per cent awarded A*-C.

The school’s vocational students achieved outstanding results, with all students achieving a distinction or a distinction* in newly formed subjects being taken for the first time this year.

Notable individual successes included:

- Kieron Dodge who was awarded A* in mathematics, A in further mathematics, A in chemistry and an A in physics and is going on to read physics with astro physics at the University of Birmingham

- Aimee Little who was awarded Distinction* in child development, A in health & social care, A in sociology and an A in psychology and is going on to read child and mental health nursing at the University of Southampton

- Michael Welsh who was awarded A* in mathematics, A in further mathematics, A in computer science and A in physics and is going on to read computer science with artificial intelligence at the University of Leeds

- Wiktoria Wokciechowska who was awarded A in mathematics, A in media, A in Polish, A in psychology and a B in physics and is going to read film, photography and media at the University of Leeds

Dino Di Salvo, principal of Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “I am extremely pleased for our sixth formers today who have done so well.

“For the past two years they have all worked so hard and enjoyed their learning.

“There are some wonderful individual results which will genuinely transform the opportunities of some of our students’ future lives.

“With these results our students will be able to access their first choice universities and go on to study degrees that will give them an excellent start to their professional lives.

“As teachers, it is always such a pleasure to see our sixth formers graduate and leave here with qualifications that set them up so well.

“I would like to thank our staff who work so hard to encourage our students and give them the resilience and love of their subjects that today’s success rewards.”