A-Levels: Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough

Students at Huxlow Science College in Irthlingborough are today (Thursday) celebrating some outstanding A-level and BTEC results.

Year on year, Huxlow students achieve exceptional post-16 results in science and maths, and this year is no exception, with the highest grades gained in A-level maths and chemistry.

BTEC vocational students performed particularly well in sport, applied science and health and social care.

100 per cent of students who studied applied sciences gained the equivalent to B or above, which paves the way to a wide variety of careers in science and engineering.

Headteacher Steve Gordon said: “These are excellent outcomes for our students who have studied A-levels and BTECs.

“It is down to the hard work of both students and staff.

“We have offered high quality careers advice to ensure that all students have studied courses that are well tailored to their talents and aspirations.

“This has resulted in some prestigious university destinations for our students as well as sought-after apprenticeships, further education and employment prospects.

“We have left no stone unturned in terms of teaching and learning and we are really proud of our students and the incredible commitment they have shown to their studies.

“Congratulations to the individuals who have achieved exceptional results which will secure their first choice of university.”

This year, the secondary school welcomed its largest sixth form to date, with the new sixth form centre offering Year 12 and 13 students a dedicated area to pursue their studies and enjoy a thriving community hub.

Numbers are due to rise again in September 2018, with more students each year choosing Huxlow for their post-16 studies.

Huxlow Science College, The Ferrers School and Rushden Academy work together to create a unique post-16 learning community, The East Northamptonshire College (TENC), combining the strengths of the three schools.

With a long and excellent tradition of success, TENC offer students from across East Northamptonshire the widest range of courses in the county.