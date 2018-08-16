A-Levels: Corby Business Academy, Corby

Corby Business Academy recorded a 100 per cent pass rate for students achieving A* to C grades in Creative Writing, Further Maths and History.

Associate Principal Janina Taylor said: “Congratulations to all our students. We are extremely proud of your achievement. Whether you are off to university, college or apprenticeship you have worked hard for this. Good luck on forging your way into your future. You will be amazing.”

Brooke Weston Trust’s Secondary Executive Principal, Anne Hill said: “We are very pleased with the progress our schools have made in what was always going to be a challenging year, due to the national changes to post 16 qualifications. The improvements made are a testament to the hard work of the students, staff and parents and demonstrate the power of Brooke Weston Trust schools working together to improve outcomes for all our students. We will continue to build on this success.”

Brooke Weston Trust’s CEO, Dr Andrew Campbell said: “Well done to all those who are celebrating their results today and thanks to the staff and senior leadership of our schools whose hard work throughout this year has enabled the majority of our students to access their first choice of university or career. We wish them the very best for the future.”

