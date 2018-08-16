A-Levels: Brooke Weston Academy, Corby

Brooke Weston Academy is celebrating another successful year of post-16 examination results with outcomes remaining strong in the new harder reformed linear courses.

A spokeswoman said: “We are incredibly proud of the attainment of our students with 81% A*-C across all subjects and 53% of all entries being graded at A*/A/B at A Level only. Nine subjects increased their A*/A/B outcomes for students in comparison to last year.

“Our vocational students performed exceptionally well with all students achieving either a distinction*, distinction or merit in newly reformed subjects being taken for the first time this year.

“The two top performing students studied five A Levels each achieving nine A*/A grades between them. They will go on to study engineering and mathematics at university. A further four students achieved eleven A*/A or equivalent grades, which is a tremendous achievement and many other students achieved exceptional individual results.

“Over 80 per cent of our students this year are going onto university with the remainder opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships.”

Principal Pete Kirkbride said: “Once again the whole Brooke Weston team is absolutely delighted with the results and I am so proud of our Year 13 students.

“The hard work and dedication of students and the tireless support of their teachers has resulted in another fantastic set of results for Brooke Weston Academy.

“This is especially impressive given this year’s extensive reforms to both the A level and vocational courses, making them even more challenging. These results are the culmination of an amazing team effort between the students, parents and all of the staff at Brooke Weston Academy. We wish all of our students every success in the future.”