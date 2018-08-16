A-Levels: Bishop Stopford School, Kettering

Results day at Bishop Stopford School is another record-breaker.

The school recorded 65 per cent of A-Level grades were achieved at A*-B, and 35 per cent at A/A*.

William Pitchford, Joshua Crawford, Ben Cooper, Ellie Dickenson NNL-180816-112903005

Twenty seven students achieved at least 3 A* or A grades in their subjects.

Last year’s results were classified as ‘outstanding’ in national terms: this year, they are even better.

Based on their achievements, most students will be able to take up their preferred choices at apprenticeships or work, and the vast majority will progress to universities including Cambridge, Durham, Exeter, St Andrew’s and Warwick.

Head teacher Jill Silverthorne said: “It is superb to see our long-standing tradition of success continuing. Students have achieved outstanding results today across a very broad and challenging range of A-Level subjects.

Twins Giles and Hugo Shaw, who between them achieved 3A* and 5A grades.'Giles will read Mathematics at Cambridge, Hugo will read Biochemistry at UCL. NNL-180816-112913005

“These results are a tribute to two years of hard work by students, the academic expertise and commitment of staff and our strong ethos of nurture and support.

“We are delighted that we have been able to support our students with a strong educational experience. We wish all of them the very best and we look forward to hearing of their successes in the future.”