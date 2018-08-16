A-Level picture special for schools in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

Students from schools in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden are celebrating after finding out their A-Level results today (Thursday).

Our photographer Alison Bagley got some great pictures of pupils from East Northamptonshire College (Ferrers, Huxlow and Rushden Academy) picking up their results this morning.

And lots of other schools have been sending in their pictures during the day.

Take a look at our picture gallery to see if it features anyone you know.

And if you have any celebration pictures you’d like us to use on our website and in the newspaper, email them to nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk.

For all the exam results from schools across the north of the county, click here