70 years of wedded bliss for Kettering couple

A couple has said teamwork is the secret to their long and happy marriage of 70 years.

Stan and Dorothy Walpole first met in Grafton Underwood when Stan was an electrician working with the Americans at the airbase.

Stan and Dorothy on their wedding day

They were married at St Peter and St Paul’s in Kettering on June 26, 1948, and went on to have five children.

The couple from Kettering now have 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and say they are a very close family.

Stan and Dorothy have put their long and happy marriage down to teamwork.

They celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with members of their family at The Blitz tearooms in Kettering, which is just a stone’s throw from the church where they were married.

Stan and Dorothy on their 65th wedding anniversary