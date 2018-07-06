£54,000 revamp for Kettering convenience store

Central England Co-operative has opened the doors to its refurbished food store in Kettering following a major investment.

The convenience store in London Road has been given a £54,000 makeover to provide its members and customers with an ‘improved shopping experience.’

The transformation has allowed for a range of improvements including enhanced refrigerated sections for beers, wines and spirits and food to go, fresh internal decoration and signage and improved lighting and kiosks.

Store manager Benjamin Wilkinson said: “Our team has been so excited.

“The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at the London Road food store are proud to be part of such a great community in Kettering and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store.”

The London Road store is open 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

The store has a range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special, including fresh and local fruit and vegetables, an instore bakery, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product and Irresistible product ranges.

The store also offers a Food Bank collection point, Paypoint, Costa Express machine, Lottery, free cash machine, Collect Plus and parking.