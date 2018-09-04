£500,000 funding boost for charity with centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Teamwork Trust is celebrating after being awarded £500,000 of National Lottery funding which will enable it to support some of the county’s most vulnerable adults.

Everyone involved with the charity, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, is delighted with the news.

John Bruce, strategic director of Teamwork Trust, said: “Hearing that we are set to receive support from the Big Lottery Fund is a huge deal for Teamwork Trust and everyone is absolutely over the moon with today’s announcement.

“This financial backing is a massive boost on top of the traditional funding streams we continue to need and rely on and will mean we can continue to thrive as a charity and provide vital services for vulnerable adults with mental health challenges, learning difficulties, physical and sensory disabilities.”

The Big Lottery Funding will support the charity’s transformation into a service user-led organisation.

It will fund learning and development opportunities so that ‘members’ can engage in the governance of the organisation.

It will enable service improvement that reflects societal need and fund the recruitment of engagement officers who will promote self-management, advocacy, choice and control over each individual’s care and progression plans.

It will also enable the charity to promote its volunteer programme by employing a volunteer officer to open up more opportunities for volunteering.

The charity is now planning a special event on September 20 where staff, trustees, volunteers, members and Teamwork Trust supporters will be able to celebrate the news and find out more about the difference this funding will make.