5,000 take part in Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk

Thousands of walkers from around the world descended on Wellingborough for the 39th Waendel Walk.

Figures from Wellingborough Council show that about 5,000 walkers attended last weekend’s event.

Walkers came from Wellingborough and the surrounding area, as well as further afield including Spain, Australia, the Netherlands and Austria along with a team from Croatia.

Charities supporting the event included Wellingborough Mind, Homestart, Action for Children, Animals in Need, Cransley Hospice and local scout and guide groups.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Council said: “Next year marks the 40th Waendel Walk and planning is well under way for the Waendel Walk organisers in looking for memorable ways to mark the special anniversary.”

