£4m funding boost to improve Corby’s roads

Corby has been awarded almost £4m to improve roads near the Priors Hall Park development.

The Government has announced the town will receive £3,973,252 under the marginal viability fund to support infrastructure delivery for improvements to the A43/Steel Road Roundabout and surrounding access roads.

The funding is to provide improved transport and access, principally for the Priors Hall Park development, but will also assist other major developments in the area supporting housing and employment delivery.

It is only one of two awards made across Northamptonshire.

Leader of Corby Council Cllr Tom Beattie said: “We welcome this announcement of funding to support Corby’s growth and much needed infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with partners in the North Northants Joint Planning and Delivery Unit and the new owners of Priors Hall Park, Urban and Civic, to deliver long term sustainable growth which will help our community grow and prosper.”

The marginal viability fund is to provide the final or missing piece of infrastructure funding to get additional sites allocated or existing sites unblocked quickly.

Priors Halls Park is Corby Council’s prestige urban extension.

The site has planning permission for 5,100 new homes, primary schools and commercial floorspace.

More than 750 new homes, an academy, a primary school and enterprise centre have been built with further housing, retail, employment, green space and leisure facilities being proposed.