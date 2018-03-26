40 bags of rubbish collected by volunteers in Raunds

Volunteers gave up their time to collect more than 40 bags of rubbish and give their town a Spring clean.

People in Raunds got stuck in with the Great British Spring Clean on Saturday (March 24).

Armed with litter pickers and gloves, groups of local Brownies, residents, council staff, councillors and the mayor targeted all areas of the town in a bid to rid the street and open spaces of litter.

Their efforts helped to collect more than 40 bags of rubbish along with a lawnmower, pushchair and road cone.

Altogether across the UK, up to half a million people have been out and about clearing up the places they love as part of a wider campaign to rid the country of litter.

The campaign, backed by wildlife presenter Steve Backshall and organisations including Keep Britain Tidy, the Women’s Institute, the RSPCA and various other organisation and businesses has resulted in the biggest community-led clean-up the country has ever seen.

Raunds mayor Cllr Nick Beck said: “The Great British Spring Clean inspired people to volunteer a few hours to get outdoors and pick up some of the litter that surrounds us and blights the areas where we live.

“We were delighted to participate alongside so many willing volunteers who all played their bit in helping make Raunds a cleaner place to live.”