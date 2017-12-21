£300,000 renovation of village hall near Kettering completed

A renovation project costing £300,000 has been completed at a village hall near Kettering.

Warkton village hall has been closed for most of this year to allow for the work to renovate and improve its facilities.

The new and improved kitchen

The project was first started several years ago and has been financed by the Duke of Buccleuch from Boughton House as well as receiving some funding from Kettering Council.

Villagers, people who use the hall and a number of special guests were invited to the official opening of the renovated hall last month.

And they got to see first-hand the results of the project, which included improvements to the kitchen, toilets and floor.