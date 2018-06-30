£195,000 project to transform East Northants Council’s offices

Changes to local government in Northamptonshire are one of the reasons behind a council’s £195,000 project to transform its offices.

East Northants Council will be discussing its ‘Office Transformation Project’ at a meeting on Monday (July 2).

A report prepared for the meeting states: “The Office Transformation Project (OTP) aims to improve the physical working conditions for staff so as to create a pleasant and attractive work space through which staff are inspired and able to deliver services effectively.

“The project will also help prepare staff for the changes to local government in Northamptonshire that will be happening over the coming years whilst making the best use of council facilities.

“The OTP will include adapting and improving the look and functionality of the office spaces at the ENC Cedar Drive offices which will involve providing new furniture, equipment and technology.

“Reducing the operational footprint of ENC will enable the ‘Red brick’ section of the building to be freed up and rented out to generate income to pay for the improvements.”

The budget for the project is £195,000, and it is hoped the scheme will bring in money for the authority in the future.

In the report, it says: “It has been estimated that renting out the rest of the Red Brick building freed up as part of the project will generate an annual income of £61,452.

“This means the project payback period would be just over three years.”

The OTP will be delivered in three phases with support from an officer working group and overseen by the council’s transformation committee, which was set up recently.

It was created in recognition of the ‘significant transformational challenges facing this council in the next few years as it seeks to adopt modern ways of working and potentially transfer responsibilities to the proposed new North Northamptonshire Unitary Council.’

The project will be discussed by the transformation committee at its inaugural meeting starting at 7.30pm on Monday at the council offices in Cedar Drive, Thrapston.