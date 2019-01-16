18 new affordable homes for ex military WILL be built in Corby

Eighteen new homes for ex military and their families will be built on the Oakley Vale estate in Corby.

The plans for the affordable homes on a green patch of land at Cheltenham Road had been brought forward by Corby Council, which has been working on the plan for three years alongside veterans charity Help for Heroes.

The authority had received almost 300 objections from nearby residents and the town’s MP Tom Pursglove, with claims it would cause a flood risk and was too close to the railway line.

Other objections included loss of privacy, parking issues, and the impact on wildlife.

However only one resident spoke out against the plans at last night’s meeting (Jan 15) at Corby Cube and the number of objectors who attended was much lower than when the application had previously been considered in October.

Resident Andrea Whitmore asked the councillors to turn down the application, saying the town was already ‘bursting at the seams’ and that a new development would put more pressure on local services.

The development will be made up of four one-bedroom flats, four bungalows and six two-bedroom homes and four three-bedroom properties.

Each home will have at least one parking space and there will also be visitor parking.

At the meeting Cllr Bob Rutt queried whether the properties would be suitable for those with disabilities.

Planning officer Edward Oteng said doors within the homes would be wide enough for wheelchairs.

The properties will be let through the council’s Keyways service and the meeting heard there was sufficient need for the homes by ex military personnel and their families.

Six councillors from the ruling Labour party voted in favour of the plans and both Conservative councillors Kevin Watt and Bob Rutt voted against it.