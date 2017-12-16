17,500 tins of food collected in just six months for Wellingborough foodbank

Wellingborough Homes has collected more than 17,500 tins of food which will help hundreds of families being supported by the town’s foodbank.

The housing association’s ‘tin target’ was launched on June 1 in celebration of its 10-year anniversary on December 10.

Wellingborough Homes chairman Tim Davy

The final figure of 17,524 tins was announced by the organisation’s chairman Tim Davy at this month’s birthday celebrations.

He said: “In our 10th year we set ourselves a very special challenge.

“The 10th anniversary is tin and we wanted to do something really special to mark that anniversary.

“On June 1 we launched our tin target appeal and I don’t think anyone imagined how well it would take off, with not only staff, but customers, partners and organisations embracing it.

Some of the tins donated by Plumbco

“The response was phenomenal.

“I’m delighted to say that we hit our 10,000 tin target back in September, but we kept collecting and it gives me an enormous amount of pleasure to say that we have raised over 17,500 tins of food for local people.”

The tins will contribute towards food packages for about 700 families in the local community.

Paul Adams, manager of the Daylight Centre which runs the foodbank, said: “Everyone involved in the Wellingborough and District Foodbank are astonished at the generosity shown during the Wellingborough Homes ‘tin’ anniversary appeal. “The target was smashed and we are very busy dating and sorting the stock donated.

Lesley Cooper contributed to the appeal

“Sadly we anticipate increased demand upon the foodbank during 2018.

“The collective support from the public, and businesses and the way that Wellingborough Homes have galvanised this support will go a long way in helping people in distress through food poverty.

“Thank you to everyone involved.”

The target could not have been met without the help of very generous organisations including the Co-op Distribution Centre, Wellingborough Business Network, Lonsdale Direct Solutions, Trade Risks, Creative Bridge, Futures Housing Group, Altair LTD, Plumbco, Baxi Boilers, Central Networks & Technologies, Premier Shop Finedon, Ideal Boilers, Adey, HGA, PDS and Wilson Browne Solicitors.

Altair LTD also donated £150 towards the cause.

Director Judy Wayne said: “Altair is very pleased to support this excellent achievement - a fine example of Wellingborough Homes’ commitment to the local community.”

Jennifer Laskey, partner at Wilson Browne, said: “We have been working with Wellingborough Homes since they first launched in December 2007.

“The idea of donating cans to the Daylight Centre is one that we were pleased to help with.

“This time of year is particularly hard for a large number of families and the Daylight Centre and other local foodbanks in our county provide much needed support for so many.”

The appeal also saw nearly 1,000 tins of food alone raised on September 1 by shoppers going in and out of Morrisons, as well as a Wellingborough Homes customer Lesley Cooper donating £200 to the ‘very good cause.’