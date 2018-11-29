150 not out for Wellingborough family-run menswear shop

A Wellingborough menswear company which has been run by the same family for five generations has been celebrating 150 years in business.

Warwicks first opened in 1868 when Samuel Warwick opened his tailor shop in Wellingborough’s High Street, making it one of the oldest businesses in town.

This photo of Warwick's was taken in 1905 when the High Street was being tarmacked

Brothers David and Neil Warwick run the business today and the former says the shop’s success and longevity are based on four things.

“It’s all down to the four Ps - place, product, price and people – that’s the success of the business,” said David.

“We are a family business and we try to give good service and people like us and keep coming back.”

David, 59, and 55-year-old Neil are the fifth generation of Warwicks to own the business, which has expanded over the years not only in its size but in what it offers its customers.

Samuel Warwick (second from left) opened the store in 1868

In 1905, Warwicks operated out of the corner unit in High Street and today, its operation stretches not only up the road but in other towns in the county.

It opened a store in Kettering 2002 and its Northampton branch opened in 2009, giving the business a total floorspace of about 10,000 sq ft.

The tailors also played their part in the World Wars, during which it produced uniforms for the Armed Forces.

Today, Warwicks stocks menswear items and offers a hire service which many in Wellingborough have usedover the years for proms and weddings.

It now also stocks contemporary fashion brands.

To celebrate the 150-year milestone, Warwicks has been running promotions throughout the year and has made celebratory mugs which can be bought in store.

But what of the next generation of Warwicks – will one of David or Neil’s sons take over the shop in future?

“We don’t know yet,” said David.

“If they want to they will need to bring something to the table.”

