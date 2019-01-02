150 jobs boost thanks to Corby transport firm

A logistics business that opened in Corby this summer has generated 50 jobs with plans to create a further 100 over the next 12 months.

McGinley Logistics Support, which acts as a third-party logistics provider for its clients, is based in a 65,000 sq ft warehouse on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Founder and CEO, Scott McGinley, is well-known in logistics after working in the sector for more than 20 years for brands including Argos, Tesco, Dreams, Play.com and Cygnia Logistics.

He said: “At a time where many businesses in the area have been forced to make redundancies or offer zero-hour contracts, we are proud to have opened this new facility in Corby and created permanent, full-time jobs that pay above the National Living Wage.

“Corby is a prime location for a logistics business to be based as it falls in the golden triangle of logistics, which is made up of the M42, M1 and M6 motorways. This means that we can get to 98 per cent of England within a four-hour drive.”

McGinley Logistics Support was founded in July this year by Scott and his business partner Peter Hillman. Despite only running for a few months, the company has already secured several contracts that will result in a turnover of more than £2.5 million in its first year.

In recent weeks, the business has also opened a facility in Los Angeles and plans are in place to open a third depot in Australia.

“We have quickly built a business working with smaller companies than our competitors, leveraging large volumes across air, sea and road,” added Peter Hillman.

“We are small enough to offer flexibility but large enough and experienced enough to offer top quality unloading, packing and wrapping services and deliver all over the globe.”