120 jobs up for grabs at recruitment drive for Kettering park

More than 100 full and part-time jobs have been announced at Wicksteed Park as it gears up for one of the most exciting periods in its history.

The home of children’s play in Kettering is holding recruitment days in the park’s pavilion on Wednesday, February 28, (4pm to 7pm) and Saturday, March 3 (10am to 4pm).

A total of 120 jobs are available across all parts of the park, including catering, rides, attractions and customer service and all recruits will be given full training before the park officially opens fully for the season on Thursday, March 29.

The Kettering park was founded in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed as part of his vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families’ health and well-being and has just begun one of its most thrilling chapters.

Work has begun on a £4.5 million plan to bring the history and heritage of the park alive to all visitors.

The Historic Heart project will restore the central piazza and precinct which will provide an improved welcome to the park.

It will be surrounded by restored original bungalows which will be used for information centres, the manufacture and sale of Wicksteed Ice Cream and community activities.

Historic views will be restored and work has also already begun on creating a heritage play area, featuring original or replica Wicksteed play equipment.

There are also lots of new attractions for visitors to enjoy at the park this year, such as Sycamore Circle, which provides a wonderful blend of nature and fun.

Children can also clamber over the branches of Spider Oaks or brave the tree top walk, a 90-metre walkway of activities and obstacles suitable for adults and children alike.

For those too small for the play attractions there are meercats, ponies and alpacas.

The park also boasts the new Sway Rider wave swing and the adrenaline zone zipwire and activity tower, which includes an air bag jump.

Many of those who fill temporary jobs at the park each year are students and some will do three or four years in a row or stay and become full members of staff.

In fact, some of the most senior employees at the park began their careers in part-time or seasonal roles.

The park also encourages older, more experienced applicants.

Wicksteed Park’s head of marketing Rachel James said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join the Wicksteed Park family at an amazing time, with lots of new developments and attractions.

“Our staff gain valuable experience and a job with us could be the first step towards a long-term career in the leisure industry.”

People interested in a career at Wicksteed Park can go to wicksteedpark.org/careers to register their interest.

Training for successful candidates starts on Saturday, March 17, for the weekend, then every day from Saturday, March 24, until the park’s opening on March 29.