We want 1901 Irn-Bru in Corby!

An authentic, 118-year-old recipe Irn-Bru might be sold in Corby after social media users asked the makers to distribute the coveted drink in the town.

After makers AG Barr announced this week that a top-end 1901 version of the popular drink was to hit Scottish shelves, people from Corby sent messages asking them to consider bringing the drink to the Northamptonshire town.

The town, which is 250 miles from Scotland, still has a strong Scottish heritage thanks to migration to the town's steelworks in the early part of the 20th century. Corby is thought to be the biggest consumer of Irn-Bru south of the border.

Made to the authentic 1901 recipe from a handwritten book stored deep in the company archives for over 100 years, it is thought that nobody had previously tasted Irn-Bru 1901.

So excited were fans in Corby that they asked if there was any chance it could be stocked here.

Speaking on Twitter, the firm's social media team said: "Scotland only to start with but if anywhere deserves to get it next it's Corby."

The Northants Telegraph has also phoned the company's head office to help persuade them to bring 1901 Irn-Bru here.

AG Barr's search and development experts worked to lovingly recreate the time-old recipe using modern equipment at Barr’s state-of-the-art factory in Cumbernauld to give fans across the nation a special treat.

The 1901 recipe doesn’t have any caffeine, but it does have a frothy head on its gingery fizz and is sweetened with sugar to produce a rich satisfying taste. It will also faithfully only be sold in 75cl glass bottles – just as it was back in the day.

Robin Barr, who unearthed the recipe, said: “The 1901 recipe has aged beautifully over the last 118 years. For a limited time, we’ll be producing a premium ‘old and unimproved’ Irn-Bru 1901 just as it was enjoyed by our first fans.

“This is Irn-Bru as you’ve never tasted it. It’s a chance to enjoy a unique and authentic piece of Scottish history - but don’t hang about, we don’t think it will be around for long.”

When it first rose to fame as Scotland’s other national drink, it was produced under the name ‘Iron Brew’ with the slogan “a refreshing and invigorating tonic beverage”, so it’s fitting that the archives have also provided inspiration for distinctly different retro labels.

Taking cues directly from the ginger nectar as it was in 1901, the new limited-edition packaging features the Irn-Bru strongman and authentication from inventor Andrew Greig Barr in homage to its Victorian-era advertising.

IRN-BRU 1901 will be sold in 75cl glass bottles in shops across Scotland from December 2.