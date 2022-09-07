Enjoy a VIP Croatian Retreat with Valamar's V-Level Service

Take a relaxing break with Valamar

For those looking to further enhance their stay, Valamar’s V-Level is the perfect way to enjoy a VIP Croatian retreat with elevated service and exclusive luxury experiences.

V-Level Castle Apartments and secluded beaches at Isabella Valamar Collection Island Resort

Epitomising the V-Level offering and located on the magical private island of Sveti Nikola just five minutes’ boat ride from Poreĉ’s historic centre, Isabella Valamar Collection Island Resort is the perfect place to enjoy a luxurious retreat.

Those opting to take their holiday to V-Level can choose from a range of luxurious accommodation options from a range of premium suites with spectacular sea views and stunning decor.

The resort’s two-bedroom V-Level Villas come complete with living area, kitchen and two bathrooms - ideal for those seeking extended private space, with access to all of the resort’s superior facilities and service. Those wanting to upgrade their villa living can stay in the Presidential Villa which comes complete with private infinity pool.

Top of the range accommodation comes in the form of the V-Level Castle Apartments, which as the name suggests are located in the Island’s Castle building. With two or three bedrooms, luxury living rooms, sea views and so much more, the apartments truly offer a royal experience.

As well as first-class service, V-Level guests at Isabella Valamar Collection Island Resort can enjoy two beaches reserved for V-Level guests, a separate pool zone, reserved sun loungers and a private restaurant open only to V-Level guests. V-level guests can also access the resort’s full range of facilities and amenities, including a family-friendly activity pool, adults-only infinity pool, spa and five restaurants.

Exclusive lounges and relaxation facilities at Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection Hotel

Guests at the award-winning, five-star Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection Hotel can expect luxury service, spectacular sea views and easy access to the pristine waters of a blue-flag beach, the perfect way to experience the best of city exploration and holiday relaxation in Dubrovnik.

As well as stunning sea views, the hotel’s V-Level room options include double bedrooms with private balcony, beautiful suites with relaxing terrace and presidential apartments, offering the added luxury of a terrace Jacuzzi and outdoor dining area.

The hotel also offers three restaurants which provide a range of culinary experiences, elegant outdoor and indoor pools, a revitalising wellness centre and an extensive range of activities, including sports, watersports and live music.

Superior Culinary Exploration at Girandella Valamar Collection Resort

V-Level guests at Girandella Valamar Collection Resort will love the extensive exclusive and superior services on offer.

Premium culinary experiences are at the heart of the V-Level offering here, with the Momenti Restaurant offering an exclusive V-Level wine list alongside its local and international gourmet dishes.

The V-Level service is also available at selected additional Valamar five and four-star properties, including Marea Valamar Collection Suites and Valamar Lacroma Dubrovnik.