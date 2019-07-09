Houses

This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Corby

If you’re looking to buy a property in Corby, then there’s plenty to choose from.

This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of the town, as advertised on Zoopla and Rightmove.

Oakley Road, Corby NN17. This three bedroom terrace property is situated close to the town centre, railway station and local amenities. Zoopla. Property agent: Bagshaws Residential - Auction Derby. bit.ly/2JwOyIZ

1. 3 bed terraced house for sale - Guide price of 65,000

Zoopla/Bagshaws Residential - Auction Derby.
8 Wansford Place, Corby. This property is situated on the corner of Kingsthorpe Avenue and Fotheringhay Road. It is convenient for the Pytchley Court shops. No chain. Rightmove. Property agent: Henderson Connellan. bit.ly/2LKajYK

2. 1 bedroom flat for sale - 89,950

Rightmove/Henderson Connellan
Langdale Grove, Corby NN17. This first floor flat is situated within a popular residential location and features two bedrooms, communal gardens and off road parking. Zoopla. Property agent: William H Brown bit.ly/2XAGSzb

3. 2 bed flat for sale - 85,000

Zoopla/William H Brown
Whitworth Avenue, Corby, NN17. This three bedroomed property is situated in a good residential location and would make an ideal investment or first time purchase. Rightmove. Property agent: SDL Auctions bit.ly/2XRHm3d

4. 3 bedroom terraced house for sale - Guide price of 90,000

Rightmove/SDL Auctions
Page 1 of 2