This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Corby
If you’re looking to buy a property in Corby, then there’s plenty to choose from.
This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of the town, as advertised on Zoopla and Rightmove.
1. 3 bed terraced house for sale - Guide price of 65,000
Oakley Road, Corby NN17. This three bedroom terrace property is situated close to the town centre, railway station and local amenities. Zoopla. Property agent: Bagshaws Residential - Auction Derby. bit.ly/2JwOyIZ
8 Wansford Place, Corby. This property is situated on the corner of Kingsthorpe Avenue and Fotheringhay Road. It is convenient for the Pytchley Court shops. No chain. Rightmove. Property agent: Henderson Connellan. bit.ly/2LKajYK
Langdale Grove, Corby NN17. This first floor flat is situated within a popular residential location and features two bedrooms, communal gardens and off road parking. Zoopla. Property agent: William H Brown bit.ly/2XAGSzb
4. 3 bedroom terraced house for sale - Guide price of 90,000
Whitworth Avenue, Corby, NN17. This three bedroomed property is situated in a good residential location and would make an ideal investment or first time purchase. Rightmove. Property agent: SDL Auctions bit.ly/2XRHm3d