These are the best pubs in north Northamptonshire- according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

It can be tricky deciding where to go for a drink once Friday rolls around - let this guide from CAMRA do the work for you.

These are the best pubs in north Northamptonshire according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

Boasting a beer festival being held on the third weekend, this pub is a popular 1950s two roomed pub which has been run by a CAMRA member for 29 years. There is also a quiz on Sunday nights. Windmill Avenue, NN15 6PS

1. Piper

Piper
Attractions at this pub includes two skittles teams, board games and monthly quiz evenings, as well as an upper level games area with Northants skittles and darts. 48 Lower Street, NN16 8DJ

2. Three Cocks

Three Cocks
This popular pub offers a constantly changing choice of 12 real ales and 15 ciders, including local ales. The central bar also serves three drinking areas, as well as a beer festival in August. 17 Oxford Street, NN8 4HY

3. Coach & Horses

Coach & Horses
This friendly one roomed micropub offers up to seven rotating real ales which are served on hand pump and gravity, which includes a porter or stout. Additionally, there are up to seven draught ciders. 14A High Street, NN8 4JU

4. Little Ale House

Little Ale House
