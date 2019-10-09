These are the best places for a curry in Corby - according to TripAdvisor reviews
Wednesday 09 October 2019 16:43
If so, Corby is home to an array of specialist Indian restaurants - and these nine local eateries have the best curry around, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Royal Tandoori Indian Restaurant & Takeaway
Praised by customers for its accommodating staff, ambience and quality food, Royal Tandoori specialises in 'contemporary' Indian cuisine, with a huge selection of dishes on offer
2. Voujon Restaurant
Voujon offers diners a choice of both traditional favourites and less familiar dishes, catering for those who know what they like and adventurous eaters keen to try something new
3. Mazza
Dishing up a range of Balti, Tandoori and classic curry dishes, alongside a host of chef specials, diners are spoilt for choice at this popular food haunt
4. Galaxy Indian Restaurant & Takeaway
Winning praise for its welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff and delicious food, Galaxy Indian has a fine choice of curry dishes on the menu, including chicken tikka, king prawn, Rogan Josh and lamb vindaloo
