These are the 22 most hygienic restaurants in Corby, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Listed are all the restaurants in Corby that have been given a five star food hygiene rating by the FSA in the past two years. A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

Parkland Gateway, George Street, Corby, NN17 1QG. Rated 5 on 18-Mar-2019.

Parkland Gateway, George Street, Corby, NN17 1QG. Rated 5 on 25-Mar-2019.

12 Chapel Road, Weldon, Corby, NN17 3HP. Rated 5 on 17-Jun-2019.

Fotheringhay Road, Corby, NN17 2RG. Rated 5 on 30-May-2019.

AAA Leisure Zone, Commercial Road, Corby, NN17 5XG. Rated 5 on 15-Mar-2018.

2 Little Colliers Field, Corby, NN18 8TJ. Rated 5 on 13-Mar-2019.

95 Occupation Road, Corby, NN17 1EE. Rated 5 on 30-Oct-2018.

Causeway Road, Earlstrees Industrial Estate, Corby, NN17 4DU. Rated 5 on 13-Jun-2018.

65 Corporation Street, Corby, NN17 1NQ. Rated 5 on 13-Aug-2018.