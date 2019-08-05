These are the 15 best restaurants in Kettering - according to Google user reviews Kettering has a wide range of restaurants, offering up a variety of culinary delights. But these are 15 of the best in Kettering, according Google user reviews. Photos are for illustrative purposes only. 1. Mexican Fire GardenMexican Fire Garden 4.8 rating. Very little place but good atmosphere. The food was delicious and the staff very friendly. Would recommend and definitely will be back. Google other Buy a Photo 2. Italian Market Kitchen 4.8 rating. Excellent little find, this place. Excellent service and menu. Catered well for a mid-sized group. Would definitely recommend. Google other Buy a Photo 3. Bella Sicilia 4.7 rating. Small really nice family run rest. A little gem hidden in Kettering. Recommended. Google other Buy a Photo 4. The Exotic Dining 4.5 rating. The best Indian food I have had in a long time. Lovely service and a huge variety on the menu. It doesn't break the bank either. Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4