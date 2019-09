Luckily CAMRA are around to help make the decision a little easier. Here are some of the best pubs in and around Northampton according to the Good Beer Guide 2020.

1. The Little Ale House, Wellingborough The one-room micro-pup has seven rotating real ales, including a porter or a stout. A number of ciders and a good selection of gins are also always on offer.

2. Albion Brewery Bar Based in the Phipps Brewery, this pub has 8 hand pumps which serve 6 ales from the brewery as well as one guest and one cider. Gin distilled on the premises is also available.

3. Olde England Set in a converted end-of-terrace building, two floors have a medieval theme while the cellar bar is more contemporary. Up to 15 beers from local brewers are served, alongside 15 ciders.

4. Kingsley Park Working Men's Club Founded in 1892, this club has eight hand pumps serving five regular and three rotating beers. There is also live music on offer three nights a week.

