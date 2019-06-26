These are all 14 restaurants in Corby with a one or two-star food hygiene rating
If you are heading out for a fancy meal, or planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.
These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Corby that have been given a one- or two-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A one-star rating means "major improvement necessary, and a two-star rating means "some improvement is necessary".
1. New Corby Cafe / Ali Baba Pizza & Kebab House
4 New Post Office Square, Corby, Northamptonshire, NN17 1PB. Rated 1 on 8-May-2019.