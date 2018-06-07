Console Corner: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection review

A beautiful time capsule of brilliance.

If the Tate Gallery put on an exhibition dedicated to Street Fighter I would imagine it to be something like the utterly brilliant 30th Anniversary Collection I have had the pleasure of exploring for the last week.

Digital Eclipse have done the series proud here. And at an equivalent of about £2-3 per game in the collection, this is some of the best value gaming for your money that is out there. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

As a kid of the 80s Street Fighter is one of the pillars of my childhood and teenage years.

It is the founding father of fighting games and one of the biggest selling video game franchises in history.

Therefore it is right that, not only should Capcom continue to develop new Street Fighter titles while the appetite remains strong, they should also pay homage to 30 years of brilliant work.

The collection includes the original Street Fighter, five editions of Street Fighter II, three iterations of Street Fighter III, and Street Fighter Alpha, Alpha 2, and Alpha 3.

To have such a comprehensive compilation of so many arcade-perfect ports in one place is simply priceless.

It’s like a time capsule for future generations and worth every penny of the £30 it will set you back.

These are some of the best fighting games to have stood the test of time. The collection brings together a superb compendium of arcade emulation woven together with a generous helping of expertly produced bonus features.

Retro gaming is a big market with 30 and 40 somethings yearning for that buzz they got from video games in the 80s and 90s.

Those gamers - and I know because I am one of them - get that fix through nostalgia and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is dripping in it.

Don’t get me wrong it’s not perfect and there are a lack of options which eagle-eyed fans of the series will spot that ARE in previous Street Fighter collections.

It’s a small negative in the grand scheme of things, though.

Because at the end of the day here stands a collection of awesome and historic games teeming with behind-the-scenes content that no Street Fighter fan should miss.

