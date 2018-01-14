Console Corner: Four games to look out for in January

January is not usually the most thrilling time of year for gamers but here are four releases to look out for.

Things take a while to get going in the gaming world in the new year as developers hit the gym to work off all the excesses (some or all of the above may not be true).

While it is pretty barren in terms of real Triple A releases there are a number of games to look out for to suit all tastes.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4 & PC), January 16

The first major updated version of Street Fighter V will cost £39.99 for the standard edition, but will be a free update for those who already own the original version.

It will feature all the original playable characters (including the 12 DLC fighters), an Arcade Mode (which was absent in the original game), new modes such as the Extra Battle Mode, selectable V-Triggers, as well as new visuals to the game’s design.

Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch & PC), January 23

Lost Sphear is a Japanese RPG developed by Tokyo RPG Factory and published by Square Enix. The game follows a young male adventurer named Kanata, who along with his friends Lumina and Locke, is looking for a way to eliminate the “White Fog”, which is slowly destroying their hometown of Eru.

The Inpatient (PSVR), January 23

I actually got the chance to play this at EGX last year and it was terrifying. The survival horror game is played from a first-person perspective with the PSVR as you control a patient suffering from amnesia within the Blackwood Sanatorium. The outcome of the story is entirely consequent upon the decisions that you make.

Monster Hunter World (PS4 & Xbox One), January 26

Capcom’s action role-playing game set in an open world is back .

As with previous titles in the series, the player takes the role of a Hunter that is tasked by the “Research Commission” to hunt down and either kill or capture large monsters that roam outside their central base of Astera for them to study.