Can’t decide where to go on a mini break this year? Although a desire to travel is as strong as it ever was pre-pandemic, all tourists are unlikely to holiday in the same way again.

Given the stress of the past couple of years, it’s no big surprise travellers are seeking close-to-home getaways, with cosy treehouse cabins, that focus on health and relaxation.

The Two Pines treehouse is set among a 90-acre nature reserve on the outskirts of Northamptonshire - on the ex-WW2 Polebrook Airfield - only a short drive out of the county.

The brand new cabin rests among the trees in an ancient woodland - and comes with an outside copper bath for nude stargazing, wood fired pizza oven and al fresco dining veranda.

After a long day of exploring the acres of woodland and outdoor exhibition of sculptures, travellers can fall asleep to an arboreal backdrop with the view from the floor to ceiling window in the bedroom.

The cosy cabin - which belongs to Fin and Joanna Broadbent - is also fit with a king-size bed, wi-fi, a shower, hob and firepit as well as underfloor heating.

Fin's mother - a passionate amateur ecologist and nature lover, who has lived onsite since 1978 - also takes guests on tours of the land they are rewilding.

To book a night stay, prices start from £195 per night and can be purchased through Canopy & Stars.

1. Two Pines The treehouse sleeps two people. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

2. Two Pines Cosy up in front of the fire in the living room while looking out to the forest. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

3. Two Pines The staircase leads up to the one king-size bed on mezzanine level. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales

4. Two Pines A welcome breakfast, including a full English or continental style, is included. Photo: Canopy & Stars Photo Sales