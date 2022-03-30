Who can resist a bit of peace and quiet? If you're a solo nature buff, a couple seeking some rest and relaxation or a family wanting to make memories - then this staycation cabin might tick all of your boxes.

This unique Hobbit House, in Dodford, Northamptonshire, will take you away from the humdrum of every day life and connect you to nature.

The retreat - owned by Amanda and Dave - was built seven years ago with the help from local farmers who even donated tree trunks for the roof.

But they didn't always think about becoming hosts of a quirky retreat.

They first planned for just a bench, before the pair changed their mind to an arbour and then an octagonal summerhouse - but none of them seemed enough.

Amanda then thought about wanting to replicate a mystical Middle Earth staycation in her favourite place, near her auntie Annie’s flower beds and vegetable patches, and now the result is magical.

The quirky retreat has one super-king day bed - and although it’s set up for two adults - there is also one small double sofa bed for children.

Prices start at £110 per night and can be booked through Canopy & Stars.

