A new discount store in Corby is set to open on Thursday, October 31.

Booming homewares chain B&M will open a new unit in the former Wilko store in Queen’s Square.

The company has been busy taking on the large empty units in town centres across the country and, although no formal announcement has yet been made about Corby, signs are up at the store and the famous blue and orange colour scheme is in place.

The shop will stock B&M’s range of homewares, toys, food and seasonal goods. It will also have an alcohol licence.

There are a number of jobs being advertised on the company’s website including floor supervisor and replenishment supervisor.

It means one of the town’s largest empty retail units will be brought back to life. The other remaining unused large store is the former Littlewoods shop across the square which is currently owned by Frasers Group, parent company of Sports Direct.

The firm had promised to open one of its sports stores in that unit, but Covid stopped the plans in their tracks and it has remained empty ever since.

The former Posh Paddy’s bar is also empty after the manager abandoned ship in June.

Corby’s Wilko store shut last September after the retailer plunged into administration.

Corby Town Centre continues to operate at almost 100 per cent occupancy, despite incredibly difficult trading conditions for high streets around the UK.

Our reporter asked what the opening of the town centre store might mean for the larger B&M Home outlet on Lloyds Road but the company has not responded to our request for comment.