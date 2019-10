Owner Davina Parkhouse said there is a range of stock from local traders through to things normally found in high-end department stores tucked away in the shop in High Street.

The Bean Hive has 20 traders who rent shop space or even just shelf space so there is a huge variety to choose from when doing your Christmas shopping.

Check out our photo gallery from the launch night showcasing some of the gifts on offer.

Jarrod Burke with his mystery boxes Jarrod runs Randalls in The Bean Hive, which stocks sweets, drinks, cereals and more from around the world. His mystery boxes with a Halloween were a hit and are expected to sell out very shortly. He said Christmas themed mystery boxes will launch in early November.

Chiv runs the records section upstairs Chiv stocks vinyl, Star Wars collectors items and Beanie Babies. He said vinyl was having a resurgence and is now outselling CDs. Chiv has a dedicated funk and soul section which would make the perfect present for any Northern Soul fans.

Becky and The League of Mothers Becky said her tongue in cheek prints, cards and other bits like this t-shirt, were inspired by her own motherhood angst and the highs and lows of parenthood.

Pooky and Sprout Trader Sue Perry said she had gone for luxurious colours and fabrics for her Christmas collection of bags, pouches and pin-cushion.

