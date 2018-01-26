PET OF THE WEEK: Can you give Cleo a home?

This week seven-year-old Cleo is looking for a new home.

The moggy has been in the care of the Northamptonshire RSPCA since May last year.

Emma Green, adoptions manager, said: “Cleo came in to our care with an ulcerated mass on her neck, and a couple of masses which were all removed.

“The lump on her lip initially grew back slightly, but has not got any bigger in the time we have cared for her. Cleo is seven years old.

“She is in foster care, and copes very well with the dog in the house. She loves keeping you company, laying on your bed or sofa next to you.

“If you would like to meet this gorgeous girl, please email for an appointment - adoptions@rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk.”