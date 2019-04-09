Looking Back: Transports of delight!

There's always somewhere to go and places to see, but how to get there? Sometimes the journey is as much fun as the destination.
A future filled with trips by jet-packs, monorails and rocket ships never materialised so taking a bus, train, boat or a trusty push bike was the only way to travel unless you had access to your parent's car or could cadge a lift in a helicopter. Trips to the countryside on your racer, with a pack up and a cagoule (just in case) or a jaunt to the seaside with family and friends - what wonderful ways to while away your time.
1. Taking to the air
Two young pilots (and a puppy ) pose next to an army helicopter at the Northampton Show, August 5, 1966