Kettering and Corby supermarket opening times for August Bank Holiday 2019: Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s opening hours in full

With the sun looking set to shine on Kettering over the bank holiday weekend, the extra time off work gives you the perfect opportunity to have a barbecue or spend time with friends.

You’ll no doubt be wanting to stock up for the occasion, and even then you may find yourself in need of some last minute supplies.

So that you don’t turn up to the shop only to find it closed, here are the opening times of all of the supermarkets in Kettering and the nearby area to help you out.

Kettering Tesco Extra, Carina Road

Saturday 24 - open 24 hours

Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - open 9am - 6pm

Kettering London Road Express

Open 6am - 11pm every day

Kettering Windmill Avenue Express

Open 6am - 11pm every day

Rothwell Express

Open 6am - 11pm every day

Oakley Vale Express

Open 6am - 11pm every day

Kettering Sainsbury’s, Rockingham Road

Saturday 24 - open 7.30am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - open 8am - 8pm

Kettering Morrisons, Lower Street

Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm

Corby Morrisons, Oakley Road

Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm

Wellingborough Morrisons

Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm

Kettering Asda, Cunliffe Drive

Saturday 24 - 6am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - 7am - 8pm

Corby Asda, Phoenix Park Way

Saturday 24 - 6am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - 7am - 8pm

Aldi Kettering, Stanier Retail Park

Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - open 8am - 8pm

Aldi Kettering, Carina Road

Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm

Aldi Corby, Rockingham Road

Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 - 8am - 8pm

Kettering Lidl, Mariner’s Way

Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm

Monday - open 8am - 6pm

Corby Lidl, Gainsborough Road

Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm

Monday - open 8am - 6pm

Wellingborough Lidl, London Road

Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm

Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm

Monday - open 8am - 6pm