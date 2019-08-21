Kettering and Corby supermarket opening times for August Bank Holiday 2019: Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s opening hours in full

With the sun looking set to shine on Kettering over the bank holiday weekend, the extra time off work gives you the perfect opportunity to have a barbecue or spend time with friends.
You’ll no doubt be wanting to stock up for the occasion, and even then you may find yourself in need of some last minute supplies.
So that you don’t turn up to the shop only to find it closed, here are the opening times of all of the supermarkets in Kettering and the nearby area to help you out.
Kettering Tesco Extra, Carina Road
Saturday 24 - open 24 hours
Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - open 9am - 6pm
Kettering London Road Express
Open 6am - 11pm every day
Kettering Windmill Avenue Express
Open 6am - 11pm every day
Rothwell Express
Open 6am - 11pm every day
Oakley Vale Express
Open 6am - 11pm every day
Kettering Sainsbury’s, Rockingham Road
Saturday 24 - open 7.30am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - open 8am - 8pm
Kettering Morrisons, Lower Street
Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm
Corby Morrisons, Oakley Road
Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm
Wellingborough Morrisons
Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm
Kettering Asda, Cunliffe Drive
Saturday 24 - 6am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - 7am - 8pm
Corby Asda, Phoenix Park Way
Saturday 24 - 6am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - 7am - 8pm
Aldi Kettering, Stanier Retail Park
Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - open 8am - 8pm
Aldi Kettering, Carina Road
Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - 8am - 7pm
Aldi Corby, Rockingham Road
Saturday 24 - 7am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 - 8am - 8pm
Kettering Lidl, Mariner’s Way
Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm
Monday - open 8am - 6pm
Corby Lidl, Gainsborough Road
Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm
Monday - open 8am - 6pm
Wellingborough Lidl, London Road
Saturday 24 - open 8am - 10pm
Sunday 25 - open 10am - 4pm
Monday - open 8am - 6pm