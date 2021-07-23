A beautiful Northampton home modelled on an Italian villa complete with an insane swimming pool has been added to the market.

The five-bedroom, detatched, family property in Yardley Hastings has more than an acre of gardens, which back onto woodland.

Based on an Italian villa, the home set in two floors has block and beam floors, Porcelanosa floor tiling, a walnut staircase and a bespoke kitchen.

As well as the contemporary, light feel with open plan throughout, there is also a stunning indoor pool with huge doors opening onto the garden.

Two of the five bedrooms are en-suite and there are three receptions rooms, all of which boost modern interior.

The gardens are well kept and there is a long gated driveway, leading to a triple garage.

All of this could be yours for offers around £2million.

Below is collection of photos of the house.

(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).

1. This stunning Northampton home modelled on an Italian villa is on the market for 2million. (Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Michael Graham Buy photo

2. This stunning Northampton home modelled on an Italian villa is on the market for 2million. (Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Michael Graham Buy photo

3. This stunning Northampton home modelled on an Italian villa is on the market for 2million. (Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Michael Graham Buy photo

4. This stunning Northampton home modelled on an Italian villa is on the market for 2million. (Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove). Photo: Michael Graham Buy photo