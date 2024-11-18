Senior site manager at Bellway wins top accolade at industry awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire senior site manager who is overseeing the construction of Bellway’s new homes in Desborough has been named the best in the region.

Cymon Robinson, who leads the site team at Weavers Fields, claimed the Large Housebuilder Regional Award at the National House Building Council’s Pride in the Job Awards ceremony for the Central region, which was held in Milton Keynes on Friday (8 November).

This year, the NHBC presented 449 Quality Awards to site managers nationally and from those winners chose the recipients of its Seal of Excellence Awards, before going on to select the very best site managers in each region for the Regional Award.

Cymon, who works for Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division and lives in Northampton, said: “I was absolutely blown away to win not only a Seal of Excellence but a Regional Award as well. It was lovely that my partner Ness, who has been with me every step of the way, was there to enjoy my success on the night because her support has given me enormous strength.

“My philosophy is that I build houses as if I was building a home for myself and my family. I make sure that everything is right first time around and impress upon my team that only the best is good enough. I would like to thank my assistants and the trades teams on site for buying into my vision which has allowed us to produce such a fantastic site.

“Hitting the highest standards is hard enough but maintaining it is even harder. It takes a lot of hard work and persistence, but it is worth it when you see the smiles on the faces of our customers when they get the keys to their new home.

“On the Monday after the awards ceremony on the Friday, the NHBC judges were at my site marking it for the Supreme Award, so it’s fingers crossed for the really big one.”

Cymon’s colleague Michael Crake – who is senior site manager at Chamberlains Bridge in Leighton Buzzard – joined Cymon as one of only 10 site managers to win a Seal of Excellence at the Central region awards event.

Michael said: “It feels great to have won a Seal of Excellence at the NHBC Awards 2024. Although it is my name on the award it is very much a team effort and without the unstinting support from my brilliant colleagues I would not be in this position.

“Maintaining exacting standards, striving to be the best and putting our customers first is what we do at Bellway Northern Home Counties. The focus of our working day is to produce new homes of the highest quality but to be recognised and rewarded like this for doing the job well is very nice indeed.”

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Iain Hunter, Construction Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We count ourselves as very lucky to have a lot of talent within our teams at Bellway Northern Home Counties and Cymon and Michael are shining examples of that.

“To have two senior site managers both claim prestigious accolades at the Pride in the Job Awards is fantastic. These awards really do represent the best of the best as the NHBC this year chose only 449 winners from a pool of 8,000 sites which are registered with them.

“Cymon and Michael’s strong work ethic, determination and attention to detail have rightly seen them pick up these awards. Their efforts are also proving an inspiration to their colleagues in the company who can see that hard work can produce amazing results.

“All of us at Bellway Northern Home Counties congratulate the pair of them on their achievements and wish Cymon all the best as he goes on to compete for the Supreme Award in January.”

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building 350 new homes at Weavers Fields, off Stoke Road, in Desborough and 180 homes at Chamberlains Bridge, off Vandyke Road, in Leighton Buzzard.

For more information about the new homes at Weavers Fields, call the sales team on 01536 614290 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/weavers-fields, while more information about Chamberlains Bridge can be found at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/chamberlains-bridge or by calling 01525 574297.