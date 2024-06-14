PICTURED: Grade II-listed Victorian vicarage in Northamptonshire on the market for £1,725,000

A stunning Grade II-listed former vicarage in Northamptonshire is on the market for £1,725,000.

The property in Mears Ashby is being marketed by Jackston Stops.

According to the listing: “The Old Vicarage is an exceptional Grade II-listed period property offering extensive living accommodation arranged over three floors. The property dates back to 1860 and is believed to have been built by A. Buckeridge in the gothic revival style, constructed of local dressed limestone with stone mullion windows under a pitch plain tiled roof.

"The property has been in the same family’s ownership for the past 34 years and offers comfortable modern living accommodation while remaining true to the original Victorian period featuring.”

For more information, see the property listing here.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1 . A stunning Victorian vicarage The stunning five-bedroom vicarage in Mears Ashby is on the market for £1,725,000 Photo: Jackson Stops Photo Sales

2 . A gothic facade The property boasts instant kerb appeal with its dramatic gothic facade Photo: Jackson Stops Photo Sales

3 . An elegant kitchen diner The open plan kitchen leads out to an elegant dining area, perfect for entertaining Photo: Jackson Stops Photo Sales