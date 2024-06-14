PICTURED: Grade II-listed Victorian vicarage in Northamptonshire on the market for £1,725,000

By Stewart Carr
Published 14th Jun 2024, 09:13 BST
The five-bedroom home in Mears Ashby certainly has impressive kerb appeal.

A stunning Grade II-listed former vicarage in Northamptonshire is on the market for £1,725,000.

The property in Mears Ashby is being marketed by Jackston Stops.

According to the listing: “The Old Vicarage is an exceptional Grade II-listed period property offering extensive living accommodation arranged over three floors. The property dates back to 1860 and is believed to have been built by A. Buckeridge in the gothic revival style, constructed of local dressed limestone with stone mullion windows under a pitch plain tiled roof.

"The property has been in the same family’s ownership for the past 34 years and offers comfortable modern living accommodation while remaining true to the original Victorian period featuring.”

For more information, see the property listing here.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

The stunning five-bedroom vicarage in Mears Ashby is on the market for £1,725,000

1. A stunning Victorian vicarage

The stunning five-bedroom vicarage in Mears Ashby is on the market for £1,725,000 Photo: Jackson Stops

The property boasts instant kerb appeal with its dramatic gothic facade

2. A gothic facade

The property boasts instant kerb appeal with its dramatic gothic facade Photo: Jackson Stops

The open plan kitchen leads out to an elegant dining area, perfect for entertaining

3. An elegant kitchen diner

The open plan kitchen leads out to an elegant dining area, perfect for entertaining Photo: Jackson Stops

The gardens and grounds form an attractive setting to The Old Vicarage and comprise two main areas both of which are largely laid to lawn with mature trees, flowers and shrubs

4. An enchanting back garden

The gardens and grounds form an attractive setting to The Old Vicarage and comprise two main areas both of which are largely laid to lawn with mature trees, flowers and shrubs Photo: Jackson Stops

