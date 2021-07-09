Look inside stunning, contemporary home with views of the Northamptonshire countryside on the market for £1.5m
The property sits on 1.5 acres of land and is surrounded by countryside
A beautiful property complete with contemporary interior design has come onto the market in the Northamptonshire countryside.
Hardwick Lodge, in Hardwick just outside of Wellingborough, is up for sale for £1.5 million.
The detached country home sits on 1.5 acres of land and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and seven reception rooms.
One of the reception rooms is a huge, stunning sun room with large windows overlooking the garden and rolling countryside.
Another is a spacious office, which has its own entrance.
The whole house has been renovated to create a contemporary feel, including a huge open plan kitchen, with a generous island.
There is also a private driveway with parking for up to ten cars.
The home is on the market for a guide price of £1.5 million and has no upward chain attached to it.
Below is a collection of photos of the house.
(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).