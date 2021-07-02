A dream Northamptonshire home complete with period and contemporary features and equestrian facilities has been listed on the market for offers over £2 million.

Located in Braunston, in the vicinity of the Grand Union Canal, the seven-bedroom, detached home is set on a total of 23 acres of land, including paddocks and private gardens.

As well as the paddocks, the home also has stables - perfect for a equestrian enthusiast.

Inside the home, there is a mix of traditional, period features and newer, contemporary design.

As well as the the seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, there is also an indoor swimming pool with views onto the gardens.

Outside, there is an additional cottage, as well as a tennis court and ample outdoor space.

And all this could be yours for offers over £2 million.

Below are pictures of the home currently on the market.

(Listed by Fine and Country and marketed by Rightmove).

