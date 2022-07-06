A Grade II listed farmhouse with an indoor swimming pool is up for sale – and it is one of the most expensive properties on the market in Northamptonshire right now.

Ivy House in Braunston has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and six acres of land.

Agents say: “This exceptionally handsome Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse, which boasts six acres of gardens and breathtaking countryside views, occupies a coveted location in the glorious Northamptonshire countryside.

"Ivy House is a substantial and impressive home that has been thoughtfully extended and updated over the years. Extending to over 7500 sq ft on over 6 acres, with its elegant dimensions, Ivy House is an impressive and imposing home with a mix of character and modern features.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £2.2 million.

Take a look inside this stunning Northamptonshire property with the pictures below.

Listed by Blatch Fine Home, marketed by Rightmove).

